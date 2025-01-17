Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major search has been launched to find an injured man who is believed to have been involved in a crash.

Shane Donnelly, or Barr, is believed to have been driving one of two cars which crashed near on the A7 near Selkirk at around 7.10pm on Tuesday.

Shane, who detectives say may have been injured in the smash, was not at the scene when emergency services arrived and searches are under way to find him. Shane, from Galashiels, is described as 6ft, with brown hair, facial hair and blue eyes.

Helicopter crews have been scouring the area and officers also asked locals to search their sheds and outbuildings. Police are also asking anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Inspector David Aitchison said: "It has now been some time since this crash and concern is growing for Shane’s welfare. We believe he may have been injured in the collision and it is imperative that we trace him as soon as possible.

"Shane has links across the Scottish Borders and I am keen to hear from anyone who may have information about Shane's whereabouts. Please get in touch, as we need to ensure his safety.

"I am also appealing directly to Shane, if you are reading this, please let us know you are safe and well."

The female driver of the second car was taken by ambulance to Borders General Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3784 of 14 January, 2025.