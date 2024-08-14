Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A residential street in Edinburgh has been taped off by police after a woman was allegedly ‘slashed’ in the early hours of the morning.

Witnesses say Muirhouse Park has been taped off since around 5.30am. One witness, who lives on the street, said a woman had been slashed.

She said: “The police are still here and they say the road will be closed for a while as forensics are on the scene.

Muirhouse Park in Edinburgh has been taped off by police | Submitted

“I tried to ask how the woman was but they wouldn’t tell me.”

Pictures taken at the scene show multiple police vehicles and officers on the scene as well as forensics. A cordon is in place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 5.20am on Wednesday, August 14, officers received a report of a serious assault on Muirhouse Park, Edinburgh.

“A 43-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment. A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”