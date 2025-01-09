Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The search for a Fife pensioner who was reported missing has ended in tragedy after a body was found.

Norma Sinclair vanished after having been last seen on Tuesday, January 7, at the top of Townhill Road in Dunfermline. Speaking at the time, Chief Inspector Christopher Dow said the 71-year-old’s family were ‘extremely concerned’ for her safety.

Police were called to Townhill Loch at around 11.30am today (January 9) following reports of a body having been found.

Norma Sinclair was last seen on Tuesday, January 7 (Pic: Submitted)

A Police Scotland spokesman said formal identification is yet to take place but that Norma’s family have been informed.

He added: “The death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. We thank the public and partner agencies for their assistance in the search for Norma.”