A West Lothian road was closed for hours this morning after a woman was found dead.

Police and ambulance crews were called at around 5.45am on Monday, April 21 to reports of a woman having died in Sibbalds Brae, Bathgate.

Witnesses reported seeing a white sheet in the middle of a footpath and said police officers were ‘blocking’ the road. Others reported seeing an ambulance and police vehicles ‘fly past’ on the way to the scene at 6am.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the death was being treated as unexplained but added that there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

She added: “Around 5.45am on Monday, April 21, we were made aware of the death of a woman on Sibbalds Brae, Bathgate.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”