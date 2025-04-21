Woman's 'unexplained' death in Bathgate street sees police close road for hours
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police and ambulance crews were called at around 5.45am on Monday, April 21 to reports of a woman having died in Sibbalds Brae, Bathgate.
Witnesses reported seeing a white sheet in the middle of a footpath and said police officers were ‘blocking’ the road. Others reported seeing an ambulance and police vehicles ‘fly past’ on the way to the scene at 6am.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the death was being treated as unexplained but added that there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.
She added: “Around 5.45am on Monday, April 21, we were made aware of the death of a woman on Sibbalds Brae, Bathgate.
“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.