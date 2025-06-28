West Lothian man dies in hospital one week after horror crash in Inverness
Steven Twizell was rushed to Aberdeen’s Royal Infirmary after his blue BMW motorbike collided with a white Peugeot campervan on the A8 at Lochend on Thursday, June 19.
The 57-year-old, who was from Armadale, died at the hospital a week later on Thursday, June 26.
The 46-year-old driver of the campervan, who has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence, was also taken to hospital as a precaution but has since been discharged.
Sergeant Kate Finlayson, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Twizell's family and friends at this difficult time. We’ll continue to support them throughout our investigation.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information to assist our enquiries. We are still looking for witnesses to this collision, if you have dashcam footage from around this time, please check and see if you captured anything.
"Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting reference 2403 of June 19."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.