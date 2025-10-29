Council workers have been praised for their response after a devastating fire broke out in one of Dunbar’s historic harbour buildings.

The blaze at McArthur’s Store, on Monday, saw nearby residents evacuated and fishing boat owners rushing to move their vessels out of harm’s way.

The cause of the fire is still to be established but it quickly took hold and severely damaged the building, which is believed to be one of the oldest surviving fishermen’s warehouses left in Scotland.

At a meeting of East Lothian Council this week Provost John McMillan sent a message of support to everyone affected by the fire and praised the actions of council staff who set up a rest centre near the harbour for families temporarily evacuated from the area and fishing crews.

Councillor McMillan said: “It was a particularly dramatic incident, the fire at Dunbar, and I want to thank officers for the work they did and I know already residents who suffered because of that fire have been thanking them.

“We send our good wishes to particularly the fishermen, community, residents, families and their neighbours in Dunbar.”

Dunbar Harbour Trust, which owns the 18th century category B listed building, which is still used by fishing crews as a working base, said the fire was first reported at lunchtime on Monday by a local fisherman.

In a statement, they said: “We are still gathering the full details, but it is clear that the building has suffered significant damage.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Police Scotland, and all those who responded swiftly to contain the fire, secure the area, and protect nearby vessels and properties. We are deeply relieved that no one was injured, for which we are truly grateful.”

The Trust said the warehouse is a landmark on the harbour symbolising Dunbar’s maritime heritage.

They said: “Our immediate priority is to support the members of the fishing community affected by this incident and to minimise disruption for those whose livelihoods depend on harbour operations.

“We are also committed to assessing the full extent of the damage and developing a restoration plan to ensure McArthur’s Store continues to stand at the heart of Dunbar’s fishing life for generations to come.”