Emergency services raced to the scene on the bypass.

Emergency services raced to the scene as a vehicle caught fire on city bypass, causing heavy delays to traffic.

Police and the Scottish fire and rescue service rushed to the A720 at Lothian Burn junction just before 11am, following reports of the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic Scotland reported that the Westbound lane of the A720 was closed, sparking delays of up to half an hour with jammed traffic still heavy in the area around 12pm.

Vehicle fire sparks delays A720

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 10.59am on Thursday, August 31, to reports of a vehicle on fire on the west bound carriage of the

A720, at Lothian Burn Junction.

"Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and firefighters extinguished a car fire. There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene at 11.36am after ensuring the area was made safe."