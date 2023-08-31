Emergency services race to city bypass as vehicle fire sparks delays at busy junction
Emergency services raced to the scene as a vehicle caught fire on city bypass, causing heavy delays to traffic.
Police and the Scottish fire and rescue service rushed to the A720 at Lothian Burn junction just before 11am, following reports of the fire.
Traffic Scotland reported that the Westbound lane of the A720 was closed, sparking delays of up to half an hour with jammed traffic still heavy in the area around 12pm.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 10.59am on Thursday, August 31, to reports of a vehicle on fire on the west bound carriage of the
A720, at Lothian Burn Junction.
"Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and firefighters extinguished a car fire. There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene at 11.36am after ensuring the area was made safe."
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.