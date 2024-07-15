Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traffic is building on the Edinburgh City Bypass following a three-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Images from the scene show police and ambulance crews on the major road following the crash, which happened at around 1pm near Straiton.

It is understood fire crews were also present but have now left the scene. It is not known if anyone has been injured. Three cars showing signs of damage could be seen at the side of the road eastbound on the A720.

Traffic Scotland advised one lane is blocked with delays of around 13 minutes due to the collision and urged drivers to ‘take care for other road users’. Traffic Scotland said: “Lane 1 of 2 A720 Eastbound at Straiton junction is currently restricted due to a road traffic incident, road users should approach with caution.”

The AA is reporting slow traffic stretching back from Straiton to Dreghorn Link on the Edinburgh City Bypass with delays of around 20 minutes. The AA said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Eastbound at A701 Straiton Road (Straiton Junction).”

At around 2.40pm Traffic Scotland said: “All lanes are now running on the Eastbound carriageway, following an earlier collision. Delays are approximately 18 minutes.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment