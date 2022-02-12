Emergency services spotted in Newington responding to accident on South Clerk Street
Police officers and paramedics are currently on the scene of an accident on a street in Edinburgh.
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 12:47 pm
The incident occurred on South Clerk Street in Newington today, sometime before 12.30pm.
Read More
Read MoreAlexander Thomson: Serial sex attacker convicted of 17 charges of rape and physi...
An onlooker said they saw an individual being treated on the road.
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.