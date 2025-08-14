Empty Edinburgh bank branch to be transformed into a new retail unit after Newbridge plans approved
A Mr Sohial Akhtar submitted plans on July 9 to turn a vacant RBS bank unit into a retail unit, at 30 Old Liston Road, Newbridge. The existing purpose-built RBS bank unit had been operating on the site for over 20 years, with this planning application seeking the unit’s continued operation as a Class 1A retail unit.
The Application for Certificate of Lawfulness was approved by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department on August 8.
It is unclear which type of shop will now be opened at the former bank branch, which closed in November, 2024, while the online planning application received no objections or notes of support.