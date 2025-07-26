Also featured in this week’s round-up below are proposals to place an Avis / Budget sales unit in the Omni Centre car park, the demolition of an office block to make way for 31 flats, and the planned conversion of an empty bank branch into a retail unit.
1. School theatre plans
Clifton Hall School in Newbridge submitted plans on July 10 to build a 153-seater theatre/ auditorium in the school grounds. The proposed theatre building will consist of a small auditorium with the seat raising up to 3.3m at the rear and access corridors to each side. The level stage area will be defined by the proscenium and have movable screen curtains to provide flexibility between the stage and public areas.
Further flexibility has been created by making the first two rows of seating removable to extend the front of the stage. New access paths linking the building with existing pathways and accessible parking are included in the proposals. | Nicoll Russell Studios.
2. Sales unit in OMNi Centre car park
Avis Budget UK Ltd submitted plans on July 11 for the installation of a new sales unit within the existing OMNi Centre car park, at level -2, at 28 Greenside Row, Edinburgh. | Tinto Architecture
3. Plans to turn bank into retail unit
A Mr Sohial Akhtar submitted plans on July 9 to turn this vacant RBS bank unit into a retail unit, at 30 Old Liston Road, Newbridge. The existing purpose-built RBS bank unit has been operating on the site for over 20 years, with this planning application seeking the units continued operation as a Class 1A retail unit. | Google Maps
4. Plans to turn police station into community centre
A former Edinburgh police station could be converted into a community centre featuring meeting spaces, a workshop and an after-school club. The application by Balerno Village Trust proposes some changes to the building fabric, as well as the addition of PV cells to the roof, improvements to provision of toilets and changes to signage, at Balerno Police Station, 13 - 15 Bridge Road, Balerno. | Balerno Village Trust
