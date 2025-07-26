1 . School theatre plans

Clifton Hall School in Newbridge submitted plans on July 10 to build a 153-seater theatre/ auditorium in the school grounds. The proposed theatre building will consist of a small auditorium with the seat raising up to 3.3m at the rear and access corridors to each side. The level stage area will be defined by the proscenium and have movable screen curtains to provide flexibility between the stage and public areas. Further flexibility has been created by making the first two rows of seating removable to extend the front of the stage. New access paths linking the building with existing pathways and accessible parking are included in the proposals. | Nicoll Russell Studios.