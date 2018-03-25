WIN: Jurassic Kingdom family tickets to dinosaur exhibition at Edinburgh's Lauriston Castle

Jurassic Kingdom is a roar-some new animatronic dinosaur exhibition which is coming to Edinburgh this week and we have five family tickets to be won.

This jaw-dropping UK tour will rock up in the stunning grounds of Edinburgh's Lauriston Castle for the Easter break - from Good Friday, March 30 to April 15, 2018, open daily from 10am to 6pm with last entry at 5pm.

BUY NOW: Guarantee your tickets - online prices are £11.50 for adults, £10.50 for concessions, £9.50 for children and £38 for a family ticket plus standard booking fees. Free entry for children aged two and under. For details and to book visit www.jurassickingdom.uk.

The exhibition follows the roaring success of last year’s Jurassic Kingdom stop when the tour visited Glasgow, where it completely sold out.

A T-Rex standing 18m from head to tail, a battle between Deinonychus and Tenontosaurus, a 16m long gentle giant Diplodocus and many more dino-mite encounters will greet visitors as they travel back in time over 65 million years.

Visitors will follow a trail around the site at Edinburgh's Lauriston Castle and encounter the giant dinosaurs as part of a walking tour which lasts around 60 minutes – depending on how fast you run.

Family-friendly Jurassic Kingdom will also offer an opportunity to learn more about these fascinating creatures with an educational marquee showing dinosaur documentaries and fact-filled worksheet for primary school children.

