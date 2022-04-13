Emer Harkin, 54, asked local fishermen to be “more considerate”, after the incident which left her dog Floyd requiring emergency veterinary treatment.

Ms Harkin’s partner was walking Floyd and their other four dogs along the walkway at Torness Point on Monday evening, when he discovered that Floyd had a fishing line dangling from his face.

On closer inspection, he found a hook from a fishing line attached to the inside of Floyd’s cheek.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Ms Harkin and her partner managed to cut the fishing line at home, they decided to take the pup to the emergency animal hospital in Edinburgh to avoid injuring him further.

Floyd had to be sedated to allow the vets to remove the fishing line, and while the removal went well, the procedure cost Ms Harkin £350.

She is angry that the fisherman responsible didn’t dispose of the fishing line in the many bins located along the walkway.

Floyd had to be taken to the emergency vets, after getting a fishing hook stuck in his cheek.

While Ms Harkin said her pup now seems “fine”, she stressed: “It was an incident that didn’t need to happen, and it could have been far worse”.

“I’m just so glad he didn’t swallow it”.

She said that this is not the first time she or her partner have seen fishing lines left along the same walkway.

Discarded fishing items like hooks, lines, weights and bait can cause serious injuries to not only pets, but also local wildlife and children.

The fishing line was discarded on the walkway at Torness Point.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.