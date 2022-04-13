Dunbar dog owner urges fishermen to be more considerate after pup injured by fishing line hook at Torness Point
A dog owner has urged fishermen in Dunbar to dispose of their equipment properly, after her dog was injured by a hook from a discarded fishing line.
Emer Harkin, 54, asked local fishermen to be “more considerate”, after the incident which left her dog Floyd requiring emergency veterinary treatment.
Ms Harkin’s partner was walking Floyd and their other four dogs along the walkway at Torness Point on Monday evening, when he discovered that Floyd had a fishing line dangling from his face.
On closer inspection, he found a hook from a fishing line attached to the inside of Floyd’s cheek.
While Ms Harkin and her partner managed to cut the fishing line at home, they decided to take the pup to the emergency animal hospital in Edinburgh to avoid injuring him further.
Floyd had to be sedated to allow the vets to remove the fishing line, and while the removal went well, the procedure cost Ms Harkin £350.
She is angry that the fisherman responsible didn’t dispose of the fishing line in the many bins located along the walkway.
While Ms Harkin said her pup now seems “fine”, she stressed: “It was an incident that didn’t need to happen, and it could have been far worse”.
“I’m just so glad he didn’t swallow it”.
She said that this is not the first time she or her partner have seen fishing lines left along the same walkway.
Discarded fishing items like hooks, lines, weights and bait can cause serious injuries to not only pets, but also local wildlife and children.