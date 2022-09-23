News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian rangers warn locals of 'poor water quality' at popular beauty spot Levenhall Links in Musselburgh

Locals have been warned of ‘poor water quality’ at a popular beauty spot in Musselburgh.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 5:45 pm

On Friday afternoon, East Lothian Council Countryside Rangers, who care for the area, asked residents to be careful when visiting the Levenhall Links boating pond.

Visitors to the attraction have been urged to only use the pond for a short amount of time.

The rangers posted on Facebook, writing: “Recent water sample tests of Levenhall Links boating pond have indicated poor water quality. Users should limit their exposure to less than 60 minutes. Monitoring and testing is ongoing.”

Last month, locals raised concerns about the “ridiculous” state of the boating pond.

Musselburgh resident and kayaking coach Dougie Williams told the East Lothian Courier that the watersports attraction had been “left to ruin over many years”.

He described the water as “dirty, smelly and weed-infested”, and claimed that other locals had spotted rats in the area.

Levenhall Links is often used as a swimming spot for dogs - however, countryside rangers have warned the public about its poor water quality.
