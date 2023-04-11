Work has begun on more than 120 new homes close to the centre of East Calder in West Lothian. The new development by Cruden Homes forms part of a wider masterplan at Raw Holdings which will see a total of 300 new homes created. The development, named Wellwater Grove, is positioned near East Calder Main Street and close to local schools, leisure facilities, shops, Almondell & Calderwood Country Park and the award-winning Jupiter Artland.

Cruden Homes is building 45 new homes for private sale and a further 75 affordable homes on behalf of Link Housing - incorporating 42 homes for social rent and 33 for mid-market rent. And there will be a mix of house types designed by EMA Architects, including one- and two-bedroom cottage flats, two bedroom bungalows, two and three bedroom terraced houses and three bedroom semi-detached houses.

The new private homes will comprise three bedroom semi-detached and four-bedroom detached houses. The detached homes all have ensuites and integrated garages. The show home for the development is expected to launch this summer and the first phase of homes will be completed in autumn this year.

Architect's visualisation of the new homes to be built in East Calder

Crudens is promoting the development, two miles east of Livingston, for its “excellent commuter links” with Edinburgh less than 30 minutes’ drive away, and Glasgow 40 minutes.

Fraser Lynes, managing director of Cruden Homes said: “Wellwater Grove is an exciting addition to the area, bringing 120 much-needed, mixed-tenure, high-quality and energy-efficient new homes to East Calder. The development is ideally positioned with excellent commuter links and a host of amenities on the doorstep. The masterplan will also create significant areas of open space, improved cycle routes and improved connections to the wider area.”

