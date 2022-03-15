'Edinburgh deserves better': Braid Burn in Colinton Mains Park is 'full of rubbish', says Councillor Scott Arthur
A local Edinburgh councillor has complained about the ‘awful state’ of a burn in Colinton Mains Park, which has an ongoing litter issue.
Councillor Scott Arthur, who represents Colinton / Fairmilehead, posted a picture of a large pile of rubbish that had blown into the Braid Burn on Twitter this morning.
He said: “I understand that Covid and funding cuts have put Council services under huge pressure, but this is now the second time in recent weeks I have reported the awful state of the Braid Burn passing through the largest park in my Ward.
"Walking beside a river should be calming, but the opposite is the case when it is full of rubbish.”
Read More
The Labour councillor recently helped two residents plan a community litter pick, however, they struggled to get the necessary council support. He said it took “weeks and weeks” for Edinburgh City Council to reply to their request for equipment.
He added: “In theory community litter picks should be a cheap and easy way to fix the problem, but pressures on Council staff mean that these can take weeks to organise.
“I’m always proud to say I live in Edinburgh, but I also feel ashamed when I see what cuts are doing to our city – it is so bad that some places are now scheduled for a “deep clean”. Edinburgh deserves better.”
This is not the first time that Councillor Arthur has raised the issue. In March 2021, he complained about fly-tipping and accused “selfish people” of turning the Braid Burn into “an embarrassment”.