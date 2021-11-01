Edinburgh environmental champions recognised on COP26 Green Power List

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The list honours inspiring green champions from across the UK who are going above and beyond in the fight against climate change.

The Green Power List includes exceptional innovators and leaders in business pioneering positive change through green initiatives.

Elspeth Simpson, 24, member of the Ooni Pizza Oven’s Green Team.

Constanza Moreno-Sanchez, 34, based in Edinburgh, is one of the individuals honoured on the list. She was recognised as a driving force behind Ooni Pizza Oven’s Green Team, advocating for sustainability across the industry.

Twenty-four-year-old Elspeth Simpson, also based in Edinburgh, is another invaluable member of the Ooni Pizza Oven’s Green Team.

Ms Simpson has helped the organisation minimise their environmental impact and has driven sustainability forward within the business.

PhD student, Emma Yule, 28, is the third and final Edinburgh local who appeared on the list.

Ms Yule is currently completing studies in environmental sciences and volunteers with the 2050 Climate Group, where she supports young people in taking climate action.

Speaking to the Evening News about the three local champions, Keith Anderson, chief executive of Scottish Power, said: “Congratulations to all of the outstanding green champions being recognised in our COP26 Green Power List.

“They have made an outstanding effort fighting climate change, despite being faced with challenges over the past year as a result of the ongoing pandemic. They have continued to tackle the climate crisis and their selfless actions deserve to be celebrated.

“We are proud to honour them and provide them with a platform to continue their invaluable work. The COP26 Green Power list reflects those who are truly making a difference to the climate crisis and I hope their stories inspires others to take action as we all need to play our part in keeping the 1.5 threshold alive.”

Scottish Power is a principal partner of the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference and the UK’s only integrated energy company and generates 100 per cent green electricity from offshore and onshore wind.

