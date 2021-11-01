COP26: Air Force One lands in Edinburgh as President Joe Biden prepares for the climate change conference in Glasgow

Air Force One has landed in the Capital as the President prepares for COP26.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:48 am

President Joe Biden has arrived in Edinburgh as he prepares for COP26.

The climate change conference kicked off in Glasgow yesterday and world leaders have been arriving through out Monday morning.



President Joe Biden arrives at Edinburgh Airport to attend the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Around 120 heads of state and government are set to attend the world leaders' summit at the start of the Cop26 talks, where countries are under pressure to increase action in the next decade to tackle dangerous warming.

US president Joe Biden, European leaders and India's Narendra Modi are among those attending the talks, although the heads of key major economies including China's Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin will not be there.

The conference in Glasgow is seen as the moment when countries must deliver on pledges made in the accord agreed in Paris six years ago, to limit temperature rises to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to curb warming to 1.5C.

