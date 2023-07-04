A massive swarm of jellyfish has been spotted at a popular Edinburgh swimming spot.

A Portobello resident, Niomi Fox, spotted dozens of the sea creatures near Figgate Burn Ramp on Portobello Beach, on Monday, July 3. Niomi had seen jellyfish in the area previously, however, she said: “I’ve never seen so many at once before”. She has identified some of the creatures she spotted as Lion’s Mane jellyfish - one of the biggest jellyfish species in the world - which can give “a very nasty sting”, according to the Wildlife Trust.

Increasing numbers of jellyfish are being seen in Scottish waters, which is said to be due to global warming. As ocean temperatures rise, sea creatures like jellyfish are travelling into areas that were previously too cold for them.

Dozens of jellyfish washed up on Portobello Beach in Edinburgh. (Photo credit: Niomi Fox)

Locals have been warned to keep themselves and their pets away from the animals, which can still sting once dead. Last year, a dog was badly stung by a jellyfish on Yellowcraig Beach in East Lothian. A local vet, Margot Hunter from Dunedin Vets, warned that their sting can be life-threatening to pups, and said: “If there are a lot of jellyfish lying on the beach, it’s perhaps worth keeping your dog on a lead”.

While most jellyfish stings are not dangerous to humans, they can be painful. The NHS advises anyone who has been stung to rinse the affected area with seawater, remove any spines from the skin with tweezers or a bank card and soak the area in very warm water.