Edinburgh Medal recipient helps to save the world's declining gorilla population
A pioneering veterinarian and conservationist who is fighting to save East Africa’s endangered mountain gorilla population is to receive the prestigious Edinburgh Medal.
This year’s Edinburgh Science Festival recognises the work of Uganda’s Dr Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka to improve the quality of life of people and wildlife to enable them to coexist in and around protected areas in Africa.
Dr Kalema-Zikusoka is a pioneer in community-led 'One Health' approaches to conservation exploring and supporting the delicate interplay between humans and wildlife. T
Chief Executive of NatureScot, Francesca Osowska will be giving the Oration at this year’s Edinburgh Medal Address as part of the 2022 Edinburgh Science Festival. Francesca leads NatureScot work to enhance our natural environment and inspire the people of Scotland to care more about it.
Joining her is Professor Katherine Abernethy, Professor in Biological and Environmental Sciences at the University of Stirling who will be delivering the Vote of Thanks at the ceremony.
Dr Kalema-Zikusoka said: “It is a great honour to be selected to receive this prestigious award. I am truly humbled to learn about previous recipients of the Edinburgh Medal who have inspired me and many others to have careers in conservation including Dr Jane Goodall, Prof Wangari Maathai and Sir David Attenborough. Thank you very much for recognizing the work that we do at Conservation Through Public Health and Gorilla Conservation Coffee to conserve the endangered mountain gorillas and support the health and livelihoods of neighbouring communities through One Health approaches; and shining a light on the urgent need to address wildlife and human health together to ensure a brighter future for our planet.”