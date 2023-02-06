New funding has been announced from the Scottish Government for the transformation of the area around Edinburgh’s iconic Granton gasholder into city park.

Planning permission was given two weeks ago for the creation of a public green space with areas for play, relaxation and art displays. And now a grant of £1.3 million will be paid to the city council for the project from the government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund.

As the restoration of the gasholder frame continues, work on improvements to the surrounding land is expected to begin in the autumn.

The central amphitheatre at the gasholder, ringed by trees and hedges, will remain flexible to allow for concerts and exhibitions.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “The restoration of the gasholder frame is already underway through funding provided by the council and the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund. With today’s announcement that we’ve been successful in our bid to the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund, we’re now able to progress our plans for creating an exciting public space which will see this iconic structure breathe new life into Granton Waterfront.

“This important development represents our plan to transform the structure, the centrepiece of our £1.3bn regeneration of Granton Waterfront, into a visitor destination with high quality open space for everyone to enjoy. The wider regeneration is about using brownfield land to develop a sustainable 20-minute neighbourhood its residents will be proud of. It will be an area where people live in affordable, environmentally friendly homes, have excellent transport and active travel links, and access open and green space, arts, sports, and culture.” He said restoring the gasholder was the first step in unlocking the wider regeneration.

And the Scottish Government’s community wealth minister Tom Arthur said: “Neglected sites are often found in more disadvantaged settings and can become no-go areas or hamper community development. By targeting long-standing vacant and derelict land we can ensure that investment reaches the areas that need it most.