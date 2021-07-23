Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The restaurant serves a fully vegan menu and is proud to be free from single use plastics and offset all carbon emissions by planting trees.

The popular chain can also be found in Norwich and London and has a mantra ‘eat plants and be kind’.

Erpingham House 's head chef Emma Rae has created a tasty menu that is good for you and the planet.

Head chef Emma Rae ensures produce is locally and responsibly sourced, believing healthy food should also be delicious and sustainable.

You'll find seasonal favourites bursting with flavour that are kind to you and the planet, predominantly made from Scottish produce.

Emma has a degree in environmental science and specialised in vegan cooking after returning from travels in Southern Asia. She studied raw food in Bali, cooked alongside families in rural India and ran the kitchen of the New York Farmacy pop-up.

Combining her passion for the environment with her love of food, she wants to help bring plant-based eating into the mainstream.

Co-founder Loui Blake, who opened the third Erpingham House restaurant alongside co-founders footballers Declan Rudd and Russell Martin said he hopes to educate people on the power of plants.

He said: “We’re really trying to educate people on the power of plant-based food. This goes beyond what we serve in the restaurant. We publish recipes, ideas & tips via our website & social media channels, as well as lifestyle events when measures allow. Our mission is to highlight the benefit of plant-based foods so that more people can experience the health they deserve.”

