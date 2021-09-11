Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Scottish Water has submitted planning permission for the installation of an underground storm water tank in the grassed area next to Warrender Park Terrace and upgrading sections of the sewer network.

It comes after flooding caused mayhem in the capital last month after the country was battered by heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An underground storm water tank will be installed in the grassed area next to Warrender Park Terrace

Torrential downpours caused widespread chaos, including road diversions and vehicles getting stuck underneath a railway bridge.

Set to begin in the early in 2022 the Scottish Water proposals will see a tank installed with the capacity to store storm water at times of heavy rain fall, happening more frequently due to climate change.

Local resident groups welcomed the plans but others have raised concerns over access to the path well-used by cyclists and pedestrians, while works are being carried out.

A section of Leamington Walk on Bruntsfield Links will be closed for a period of time during the project to allow for vehicular access for the construction of the tank.

Scottish Water said a diversion will be put in place alongside the existing path to maintain pedestrian and cycle access during this time.

The work, which is due to start in January 2022, will last around 16 months. It will be carried out by Scottish Water alliance partner Caledonia Water Alliance (CWA).

Jim Orr, Chair of Friends of the Meadows and Bruntsfield Links said: "Heavy rainfall and flash floods have become an unfortunate reality of modern weather. We are working closely with Scottish Water to help minimise the impact and inconvenience to users of the Meadows and Links while this is implemented.”

Scott Fraser, Communities Manager at Scottish Water, said: “It is vital that this work is carried out to allow the wastewater network to better handle the impacts of changing weather, including extreme rainfall events which exceed current capacity.

“Storm flows from the sewers, which can become overloaded, will be redirected to the new underground tank. The tank will retain the water until storms subside when the water is then pumped back into the sewers to help reduce the risk of flooding to homes and streets.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.