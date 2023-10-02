Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local residents in some areas of Midlothian will be able to book a free collection of flammable items such as furniture, carpets and mattresses in a waste amnesty ahead of bonfire night on November 5.

The service is an annual joint initiative between the council and emergency services to cut down the number of fires started deliberately in the run-up to the annual celebration. This scheme runs in areas that historically have the highest levels of deliberate fire raising in Midlothian – Dalkeith/Woodburn, Mayfield/Easthouses and Gorebridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bookings are on a first come, first served basis for collections on: Monday, October 23 – Dalkeith/Woodburn; Tuesday, October 24 – Dalkeith/Woodburn; Wednesday, October 25 – Mayfield/Easthouses; Thursday, October 26 – Mayfield/Easthouses; Friday, October 27 – Gorebridge; Saturday, October 28 – Gorebridge. To book or report items to be uplifted call 0131 561 5284. Lines open on Friday, October 6.

Stock photo of a mattress and couch placed outside by the curb on garbage day in Midlothian.

Soiled items should be wrapped before being collected. Items that are not accepted include fridges, cookers, freezers, washing machines, dish washers, tumble dryers, bathroom suites, coal boxes and asbestos.

The council’s unpaid work team will do the pick-ups in the run-up to bonfire night. The team is made up of people who have been issued a Community Payback Order from the Court, giving them the chance to give back to local communities.