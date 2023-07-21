The Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat Station is encouraging people to check the safe crossing times to Cramond Island after a recent spike in rescue call outs to the frequented beauty spot this year.

In less than seven months, the Queensferry RNLI team have responded to 27 call outs from people stranded on Cramond Island, making up for 57 per cent of their overall rescue efforts this year. The charity has rescued 66 people in 2023 who were unable to make it back across the Cramond Causeway due to high tides - with just under half (44 per cent) of those rescued in June alone.

Michael Avril, water safety lead for the RNLI in Scotland, said: “We’re seeing more and more people needing our support when visiting Cramond Island. We’ve encountered people stuck on the island due to being cut off by the tide, and even had to rescue people who have attempted to walk back and been caught out by the high tide.”

The Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat team have responded to 27 call outs from people stranded on Cramond Island this year alone - making up for 57 per cent of their overall rescue efforts this year. The charity are encouraging everyone to check the safe crossing times before heading out to Cramond Island. Photo: Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat Station

Mr Avril added: “We’d strongly encourage everyone planning to visit Cramond to check the safe crossing times before heading out to Cramond and return back to the mainland with adequate time to avoid being caught out by the tide.”

Cramond is a tidal island that can be reached by low tide via a causeway. But once high tide arrives, people on the tidal island no longer have a safe passage back to the mainland and get stuck on the island or put their lives in danger by attempting to cross the causeway.

Individuals planning to make a trip to Cramond Island are encouraged to check the safe crossing times on the RNLI website or to text CRAMOND to 81400 before venturing to the 19 acre island in the Firth of Forth. Alternatively visitors can check the clearly displayed signage before crossing the causeway.

Julie Dominguez, volunteer crew member and helm, said people who find themselves stranded should ‘stay calm and don’t try and wade through the water as this could be dangerous.’ She said: “We want everyone to enjoy themselves this summer, which includes visiting nearby Cramond, without having to be rescued by the RNLI and caught in difficulty.”