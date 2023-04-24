The Northern Lights were visible over Edinburgh and the Lothians last night, and could be seen again on Monday, August 24. Several locals spotted the rare light display late on Sunday, April 23 and in the early hours of this morning. Scottish blogger Shaun Alexander, who saw the aurora over Longniddry Beach in East Lothian, described the natural light show as “a truly remarkable sight”.

If you missed last night’s Northern Lights display, you may have another chance – as space weather forecasts have predicted that the aurora could be visible again in Scotland.

Here is everything you need to know about spotting the Northern Lights in Edinburgh:

Northern Lights Edinburgh: Aurora Borealis could be visible again in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Northern Lights forecast for April 24

According to the Met Office's Aurora Forecast, the chance of seeing the Northern Lights will be highest from 9pm to midnight on Monday night, April 24. In a social media post published yesterday, the weather forecaster said: “In Scotland and northern England you may be able to spot the #Aurora Borealis tonight, though there will be too much cloud for most. Clearer skies tomorrow night mean there will be a greater chance for some good views”.

Best time to see Northern Lights

While the aurora borealis is most likely to be visible between 9pm and midnight tonight, a sighting could happen at any time. Apps like AuroraWatch can alert you when there is a spike in geomagnetic activity. Typically, the best time to spot the Northern Lights is when the sky is at its darkest, in clear weather conditions.

Best place to see Northern Lights near Edinburgh