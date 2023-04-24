News you can trust since 1873
Northern Lights forecast Scotland: Where and when to see the Aurora Borealis in Edinburgh tonight

Edinburgh locals have another chance to spot the Northern Lights tonight

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST

The Northern Lights were visible over Edinburgh and the Lothians last night, and could be seen again on Monday, August 24. Several locals spotted the rare light display late on Sunday, April 23 and in the early hours of this morning. Scottish blogger Shaun Alexander, who saw the aurora over Longniddry Beach in East Lothian, described the natural light show as “a truly remarkable sight”.

If you missed last night’s Northern Lights display, you may have another chance – as space weather forecasts have predicted that the aurora could be visible again in Scotland.

Here is everything you need to know about spotting the Northern Lights in Edinburgh:

Northern Lights Edinburgh: Aurora Borealis could be visible again in Edinburgh and the Lothians.
Northern Lights forecast for April 24

According to the Met Office's Aurora Forecast, the chance of seeing the Northern Lights will be highest from 9pm to midnight on Monday night, April 24. In a social media post published yesterday, the weather forecaster said: “In Scotland and northern England you may be able to spot the #Aurora Borealis tonight, though there will be too much cloud for most. Clearer skies tomorrow night mean there will be a greater chance for some good views”.

Best time to see Northern Lights

While the aurora borealis is most likely to be visible between 9pm and midnight tonight, a sighting could happen at any time. Apps like AuroraWatch can alert you when there is a spike in geomagnetic activity. Typically, the best time to spot the Northern Lights is when the sky is at its darkest, in clear weather conditions.

Best place to see Northern Lights near Edinburgh

The best vantage points for spotting the aurora borealis in the Capital are Calton Hill, Blackford Hill and Arthur's Seat. However, you will likely have a better chance of seeing the display if you travel out of the city, as light pollution can ruin the views. There are many other great spots to watch the lights which are only a short drive away from Edinburgh city centre. These include the Pentlands, the Lammermuir Hills, Gladhouse Reservoir, Aberlady Nature Reserve and Newbattle Abbey College. If you’re willing to drive further, Galloway Forest Park, which is Scotland’s only ‘dark sky park’ is one of the best locations to spot the aurora.

