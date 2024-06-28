Family festival returns to Edinburgh’s Conifox Adventure Park featuring music, circus and comedy shows
The annual family festival, FoxFest, will see a jam-packed weekend of events at Conifox on August 3 and 4, featuring music, circus performers, magicians and comedy for families to enjoy.
The festival has been designed to bring kids and adults together for limitless fun throughout the weekend, with the music lineup including tribute acts of Ed Sheeran, Simply Ariana, Lewis Capaldi, Steptastic and Spice World the Tribute. And for Swifties who weren’t able to secure Murrayfield tickets, Conifox is delighted to announce the addition of Britain’s number one Taylor Swift tribute performer to this year’s roster of entertainers.
Conifox managing director, James Gammell, said: “We’re all about family-friendly fun and FoxFest is one of the only festivals in Scotland that caters to the whole family, with a roster of entertainment for everyone to enjoy throughout the weekend.
“With Taylor Swift mania still rippling throughout Edinburgh, we’re delighted to bring Britain’s number one Taylor tribute to FoxFest alongside a dedicated lineup of some of the UK’s best tribute performers to entertain and make FoxFest an even better experience for our visitors.”
The award-winning Adventure Park is pleased to welcome Britain’s Got Talent’s Steve Hewlett and his hilarious ventriloquist act to this year’s FoxFest, alongside Conifox’s favourite local magicians, Magic Gareth and Tricky Ricky, The Giant Balloon Show and back by popular demand, Paris Bubbles.
In between the fun, families can enjoy the popular Adventure Park included in the ticket price, or tuck into delicious food, drinks and ice creams onsite. For those looking for something extra, Taylor’s of Edinburgh Funfair rides and face painting will be popping up at FoxFest for an additional cost.
FoxFest 2024 tickets are available from £14.95 for adults, £19.95 for children ages 2 – 16 and £11.75 for ages 12 – 24 months. Babies under 12 months old go free. For more information, and to book tickets you can visit the Conifox website.
