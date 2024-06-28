Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh’s Conifox Adventure Park has announced the return of its much-anticipated summer festival - featuring an incredible lineup of circus and music events including the UK’s number one Taylor Swift tribute act.

The annual family festival, FoxFest, will see a jam-packed weekend of events at Conifox on August 3 and 4, featuring music, circus performers, magicians and comedy for families to enjoy.

FoxFest returns to Edinburgh’s Conifox Adventure Park in August | Conifox Adventure Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival has been designed to bring kids and adults together for limitless fun throughout the weekend, with the music lineup including tribute acts of Ed Sheeran, Simply Ariana, Lewis Capaldi, Steptastic and Spice World the Tribute. And for Swifties who weren’t able to secure Murrayfield tickets, Conifox is delighted to announce the addition of Britain’s number one Taylor Swift tribute performer to this year’s roster of entertainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conifox managing director, James Gammell, said: “We’re all about family-friendly fun and FoxFest is one of the only festivals in Scotland that caters to the whole family, with a roster of entertainment for everyone to enjoy throughout the weekend.

“With Taylor Swift mania still rippling throughout Edinburgh, we’re delighted to bring Britain’s number one Taylor tribute to FoxFest alongside a dedicated lineup of some of the UK’s best tribute performers to entertain and make FoxFest an even better experience for our visitors.”

The family friendly festival will feature an incredible lineup of circus, comedy, magic and music events - including the UK’s number one Taylor Swift tribute act | Conifox Adventure Park

The award-winning Adventure Park is pleased to welcome Britain’s Got Talent’s Steve Hewlett and his hilarious ventriloquist act to this year’s FoxFest, alongside Conifox’s favourite local magicians, Magic Gareth and Tricky Ricky, The Giant Balloon Show and back by popular demand, Paris Bubbles.

In between the fun, families can enjoy the popular Adventure Park included in the ticket price, or tuck into delicious food, drinks and ice creams onsite. For those looking for something extra, Taylor’s of Edinburgh Funfair rides and face painting will be popping up at FoxFest for an additional cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad