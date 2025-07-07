The family of firefighter Ewan Wiliamson, who died battling a blaze in an Edinburgh pub 16 years ago, has been recognised with a new award from the King.

The Elizabeth Emblem was launched just last year and is given to the families of public servants who died in performance of their duty.

It is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

Ewan Williamson was killed while battling a blaze in the Balmoral Bar in 2009.

Ewan, 35, lost his life on July 12, 2009, after he and fellow members of Green Watch at the Capital's Tollcross fire station responded to a fire at the Balmoral Bar in Dalry Road.

Thanks to their bravery, they were together able to rescue 16 people, including a baby. But Ewan became trapped in the building and died despite the desperate efforts of his colleagues to rescue him.

Ewan should have been on annual leave on the day of the fire, but had offered to do overtime because of staff shortages.

His death shocked Edinburgh. He had had joined the service in 2003 and was the only firefighter in the history of the Lothian and Borders Fire Service to die tackling a blaze.

The official report called his death "tragic, avoidable and unacceptable". It said firefighters had been given "limited or incomplete briefings" about breathing apparatus, with crews "committed into a high risk environment, ill-equipped and without full appreciation of the hazards they were facing".

The Elizabeth Emblem - a national form of recognition named after Elizabeth II and conferred by the King - is silver in colour, oval and carries an inscription ‘For A Life Given In Service’.

The families of a total of 106 public servants from across the UK who died in service were included in what is only the second list of recipients of the emblem.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden said: "We owe an enduring debt to the public servants who give their lives to protect others.

"The Elizabeth Emblem is a reminder not just of the ultimate price their loved ones have paid in service of our communities, it is a lasting symbol of our national gratitude for their incredible sacrifice."

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray paid tribute to those who were recognised. He said: “Every one of these brave public servants gave their life to protect others. They are people who stepped forward when most of us would step back, and they paid the ultimate price.

“I hope that the families of all those recognised will take some comfort in knowing that their loved ones, and their service, has not been forgotten.”

And First Minister John Swinney welcomed the awards. “This recognition enables us to remember their sacrifice and their lives dedicated to public service. They made Scotland a better place for us all and we continue to honour their memory.”