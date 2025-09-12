Family-run bakery with 14 shops across Edinburgh and Lothians launches app to beat the queues
Bayne’s The Family Bakers, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, said the app will make the customer experience more convenient for busy customers on the go and the business more accessible to younger audiences.
Make sure that you’re in the loop when it comes to the latest news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!
Users will be able to locate their nearest shop using the built-in shop finder and benefit from a new digital loyalty scheme where customers get a free hot drink after six purchases. The Bayne’s app can be downloaded on iOS and Android. For further information you can visit the Bayne’s website.
John Bayne, joint managing director at Bayne’s, said: “Launching our mobile app is an exciting moment for Bayne’s. For 70 years we’ve built our reputation on quality, consistency and care - and this is about extending that same service into the digital space. It’s not about replacing the in-shop experience, it’s about making it easier for customers to enjoy what they already love.”
Established in 1954, the third-generation family-owned bakery now has more than 70 shops across Scotland with plans to open three to four new shops per year.