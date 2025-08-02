One of Edinburgh’s most popular bakeries is expanding its Stockbridge site – creating a new pantry offering a range of seasonal produce, with further developments including an in-house butchery and wine cellar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening in autumn, the new Lannan Pantry will also offer a pre-order service where customers can purchase their favourite viennoiserie ahead of time. The popular bakery, which first opened in July 2023, has seen lengthy queues almost every day since it opened, and the new collection service will mean customers can now order pastries from the website a week in advance.

Located next to the bakery on via its own entrance on Hamilton Place, Lannan Pantry will sell a range of produce used in the menu items at the bakery, from forced Yorkshire rhubarb early in the year, to Scottish asparagus come spring alongside grocery staples including fresh fruit and vegetables and ocal free range eggs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lannan Pantry in Edinburgh will open this autumn next to the popular bakery in Hamilton Place, Stockbridge | Stephen Lister

While Lannan Pantry won’t stock pastries and cakes from the bakery, it will sell breads, dips, fresh pasta and sauces made in house by Lannan’s kitchen team.

Award-winning baker, Darcie Maher, who opened Lannan two years ago, said: “We wanted to expand our offering beyond pastry, bringing the wonderful produce that we use in our products and pastries to our customers’ kitchens. The pantry will be for customers, but it’ll also support our kitchen and bakery - it will quite literally be our pantry, allowing us to take a zero-waste approach to both spaces. We can’t wait to welcome our customers into the new space this summer.”

Local partnerships

Lannan Pantry will work with a range of local businesses to create a one-stop-shop for seasonal produce, with cultured butter from The Edinburgh Butter Company and fresh meat coming from Bowhouse and George Bowers butchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charcuterie and cheese will be sourced from The Ham and Cheese Company, with mortadella, guanciale and prosciutto sliced to order and Natoora will provide fruit and vegetables from across Europe, including Puglian Barattiere cucumbers to ripe white peaches from Campania, exclusively at Lannan Pantry.

A new in-house butchery, will see the Lannan team produce sausages and bacon, as well as making seasonal pastry specials from pâté en croûte to sausage rolls, pork pies and terrines. The new retail space will also feature a wine cellar, offering a curated selection of natural and biodynamic wines, as well as ciders and beers.

Chef demonstrations and event space

Lannan Pantry’s interior has been designed in collaboration with Patricia Rodi and Natalie Cécile of Rodi and Cécile Studios and takes inspiration from owner Darcie Maher’s travels in France. It will feature bespoke joinery and reclaimed French floor tiles, with a large farmhouse table providing a centrepiece to the room and showcasing the produce on offer. The space will also be used for events, guest chef demonstrations workshops in the future.

The pantry will also sell Lannan-branded homewares and accessories, including linen aprons, organic cotton tote bags, jackets and tea towels. Handmade mugs, coffee cups and plates made exclusively for Lannan by Claire Henry Ceramics will also be available.

Lannan Pantry will be open from 9am to 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday at Hamilton Place, Edinburgh.