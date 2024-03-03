Fatal crash: Midlothian couple killed on A703 are named by police
Police have named a man and a woman who died in a crash on the A703 between Eddleston and Leadburn on Monday.
They were David Fletcher, 86, and his wife Margaret, 82, from the Penicuik area. The crash happened just before the junction for Waterheads around 3.05pm on Monday, February 26, 2024, and involved a grey Nissan Note and a white Ford Kuga.
Emergency services attended and Mr Fletcher, who was the passenger in the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mrs Fetcher, who was driving the Nissan, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in a critical condition and she died there the following day. Their family have asked for privacy. The driver of the Ford, a 40-year-old man, was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and later released. The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened around 9pm.
Sergeant Barry Sommerville of Lothians and Borders Road Policing said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of the couple who died and they have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for all. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing for anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch, particularly if you have dash-cam that could assist.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2064 of Monday, February 26, 2024.