Midlothian car crash leaves one man dead and a woman in critical condition at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has died following a serious car crash in Midlothian which has also left a woman fighting for her life.
The two-car crash happened at around 3.05pm on Monday on the A703 between Eddleston and Leadburn. The fatal crash involved a grey Nissan Note and a white Ford Kuga.
Emergency services attended and the 86-year-old male passenger of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The 82-year-old female driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she remains in critical condition.
The driver of the Ford, a 40-year-old man, was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and later released. The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened around 9pm.
Road policing officers are now appealing for information following the crash. Sergeant Barry Sommerville of Lothians and Borders Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact us, as your information could be vital. I would also ask anyone with any dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2064 of Monday, February 26.