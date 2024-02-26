Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Attacks on ambulance staff in Edinburgh and the Lothians increased by more than 70 per cent last year new figures reveal.

Data shared with the Evening News revealed violent incidents, including aggravated assault, sexual assault and verbal abuse increased by 72.5 per cent in the area last year when compared to 2022.

Out of 69 recorded incidents in 2023, the Scottish Ambulance Service advised there were 30 incidents where staff were punched, kicked or spat on, four incidents of sexual assault and 16 cases where staff were verbally abused. Other offences included death threats made to staff, aggravated assault, hate crimes and indirect assault.

In the last two years ambulance staff in the greater Edinburgh area have been physically or verbally abused 109 times according to latest statistics. Figures from across Scotland in 2023 show there were 328 incidents where staff were subjected to abuse - with violent incidents reported almost every day.

Michael Dickson, chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: “We strongly condemn violence against our staff. They have the right to carry out their work helping patients and saving lives without fear of assault or abuse.