News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh incident: Huge police presence at Lochend Road South as ambulance rushes to scene

A huge emergency service presence has been spotted on a residential Edinburgh street
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 20:12 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 20:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on Lochend Road South in Edinburgh.

Four police vehicles and one ambulance are on the scene. One eyewitness spotted a bare-chested man being escorted from a flat before being put in the ambulance.

The nature of the incident is not yet known. More to follow.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.