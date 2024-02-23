Edinburgh incident: Huge police presence at Lochend Road South as ambulance rushes to scene
A huge emergency service presence has been spotted on a residential Edinburgh street
Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on Lochend Road South in Edinburgh.
Four police vehicles and one ambulance are on the scene. One eyewitness spotted a bare-chested man being escorted from a flat before being put in the ambulance.
The nature of the incident is not yet known. More to follow.
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.