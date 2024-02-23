Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was rushed to hospital after he was assaulted and robbed on a busy footpath in broad daylight.

The 20-year-old was walking on the footpath between Silverknowes Neuk and Wester Drylaw Drive just before 11am on Wednesday 21 February when he was approached from behind by three men and mugged.

He was assaulted and the thieves made off with a number of personal items, including a designer jacket and mobile phone.

The victim was taken to hospital and received treatment for facial injuries. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Constable William Doughty from Corstorphine CID said: “This area and footpath network is frequented by locals regularly and I’d ask anyone who saw what happened to come forward and speak with officers.

“The victim left the area following the incident towards Wester Drylaw Place and the suspects are believed to have been on foot.