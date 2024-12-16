Hibs fans were caught fighting with security guards before the crucial Scottish Premiership match against Ross County at the weekend.

A section of the Edinburgh club’s support were caught on film scrapping with members of the security team around 45 minutes before the clash at Easter Road Stadium in Edinburgh.

It is not clear what started the trouble but one employee is seen to be struck several times to the head before being dragged to the ground during the violent melee. The disorder involving around 20 black clad supporters took place in the section of ground usually occupied by the Hibs ultra group Block Seven.

One disgusted fan described the incident as “disgraceful” and has called for the club and police to identify the culprits and issue stadium bans.

They said: “The trouble started not long after the gates opened so not that many people saw it. I’m not sure what kicked it all off but it got ugly very quickly and I have to feel sorry for the security guys as they were just doing their job and don’t deserve to be assaulted when at work.

“A couple of them got punched and one guard got hauled to the ground where it looked like he was assaulted again. Some of these so-called fans are disgraceful and it’s high time the club did something to sort this out before someone gets really hurt.

“They should be easily identified with all the cameras in the stadium and if found guilty then they should be banned from the ground.”

A Hibernian FC spokesperson said: “The Club is aware of the incident that occurred prior to today’s match against Ross County, and will be investigating it further following the usual post-match procedure.

“Hibernian Football Club takes staff and supporter safety incredibly seriously, and will take action against those who are in breach of the Club’s code of conduct.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.