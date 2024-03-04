Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of urban explorers who document trips to abandoned buildings around the UK have shared a video of Edinburgh’s Jenners building during its refurbishment.

The video, which was published last week, shows the group accessing the building via Rose Street, before exploring the empty Jenners department store. As the small team make their way through the basement and upper floors, they reveal images of the stripped floors and retained ornate features around the site.

Urbandoned, a group of three 'urban explorers' gained access to the former Jenners department store in April 2023

Urbandoned, the group behind the video, describe themselves as ‘three urban explorers (Alistair, Alex, and Theo) based in the UK, showcasing the most interesting abandoned properties'. It is understood Urbandoned members gained access to Jenners to make their video on the afternoon of Sunday, April 23 last year. The video was shared for the first time last week.

Entering the building in broad daylight in the early afternoon, the film makers say attempting to gain entry on a busy Princes Street venue was ‘arguably the worst time to attempt an infiltration’ but added ‘this was out only chance to capture a structure rich in historical attribute.’

Showing a clip of Rose Street the narrator says: “After walking around the premises acting as casual as possible we did spot a chink in the well-protected site’s armour. Not long afterwards we were inside - all hell was about to break loose.”

Shortly after arriving on site, alarms can be heard as the members move around the property capturing shots of the 129-year-old building. Not discouraged by the security system, the group walk between floors, filming the grand architectural features, historical signage and stain glass windows that remain in the building.

The group explored several floors of the Jenners building before exiting via the roof

After exploring several floors of the former department store, the group exit via the roof, appear to make their way into the neighbouring Mercure hotel before walking out the main entrance on Princes Street. As the group make their way to Princes Street Gardens a police van can be seen approaching the Jenners building.

The 18-minute short film details the history of the building and the experience of gaining access to the restricted site. The video has been viewed more than 18,000 times since it was posted on March 1.