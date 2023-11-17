A look back at Edinburgh's iconic Jenners department store through the years...

Jenners announced the end to its 183-year residency on Princes Street in May 2021. One of the city's most beloved stores, it is still very much missed by Edinburgh locals.

Not only was it one of Scotland's first ever department stores – one that had long been synonymous with class and style – but its huge Christmas tree was a must-see every December.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 17 incredible images of the grand old department store that sat proudly on Princes Street.

1 . The famous Christmas tree Jenners is famous for having some of the biggest and best Christmas decorations, including a 40 foot tree. Year: 2003 Photo: Jon Savage

3 . Festival decorations Here, you can see lantern style Edinburgh Festival decorations that have been hung up outside of Jenners on Princes Street. Year: 1957 Photo: TSPL

4 . A visit from Gracie Fields Singer Gracie Fields can be seen in the television lounge of Jenners with her friends Mrs Mary Davey and Miss Greta Beattie. Year: 1952 Photo: TSPL