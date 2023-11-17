News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: 17 photos to make you nostalgic for the iconic Jenners department store on Princes Street

A look back at Edinburgh's iconic Jenners department store through the years...
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 17th Nov 2023, 18:51 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 18:51 GMT

Jenners announced the end to its 183-year residency on Princes Street in May 2021. One of the city's most beloved stores, it is still very much missed by Edinburgh locals.

Not only was it one of Scotland's first ever department stores – one that had long been synonymous with class and style – but its huge Christmas tree was a must-see every December.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 17 incredible images of the grand old department store that sat proudly on Princes Street.

Jenners is famous for having some of the biggest and best Christmas decorations, including a 40 foot tree. Year: 2003

1. The famous Christmas tree

Jenners in Princes Street, Edinburgh

2. Jenners

Here, you can see lantern style Edinburgh Festival decorations that have been hung up outside of Jenners on Princes Street. Year: 1957

3. Festival decorations

Singer Gracie Fields can be seen in the television lounge of Jenners with her friends Mrs Mary Davey and Miss Greta Beattie. Year: 1952

4. A visit from Gracie Fields

