The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has defended its decision to not always attend fly-tipping fires at the travellers’ site in Granton.

Residents at Waterfront Avenue have been left angry that the fire service do not attend regular fires at the illegal travellers site, which is on Scottish Government land earmarked for a state-of-the-art home for Scotland's national collection of 130,000 artworks, The Art Works, as part of the wider Granton Waterfront development.

The plans were approved last month, although the site remains occupied by dozens of campervans, caravans and other vehicles.

Travellers piling up fly-tipping and general rubbish at the Granton site, which local residents say are then set on fire on a regular basis. | Submitted

Locals have been left concerned that the travellers regularly set fire to fly-tipping items and fear that the fumes are toxic, with black smoke seen bellowing from the site at the back of the Granton B&M store.

And, when they contacted the fire brigade they were shocked to be told that they wouldn’t attend the fires as the travellers contact them before setting fires to report them as ‘controlled burns’ which don’t need the fire service to attend.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service defended this policy, saying that it remains an “active partner in supporting a multi-agency partnership approach relating to this matter”.

One local resident, who asked not to be named, told the Evening News he’s noted that there has been at least 20 fires lit at the site this year alone.

He said: “The fire service allows the travellers to report the fires as controlled burns. The fire service know they are not the landowners but they still allow them to do this.

“The fire service tell us to contact the environmental team at the council, but they work Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm, so they are not around when these fires happen. It’s normally night time or evenings, late afternoon occasionally.

“The fire service told me that they can not do anything as the fires lit by the travellers have been reported as controlled burns and there are adults present, so they don’t have to attend.

“They give the travellers a direct number so as they call to report a controlled burn and then means the fire service washes their hands no matter how large or toxic the fire is.

“Normally controlled burns would be someone burning heather in the countryside or something small in a back garden, but these are essentially large bonfires with fly-tipping items including quite often tyres and other unhealthy waste.

“We worry that fumes from some of the fires are toxic as the smoke is often pure black, which is normally not a good sign. We have had 100 foot high fires for hours.

“If individuals were to light a controlled burn outside the Scottish Parliament or any other land owned by the council and phone-in a controlled burn, do you think nothing would happen?”

A wider shot of the illegal travellers site at Granton, with travellers sited there since 2019 joined by a larger group around a year and a half ago. | Submitted

Travellers first pitched up on the derelict site between Waterfront Avenue and West Granton Road, on the land behind the Lidl supermarket and B&M store, back in 2019. There are now dozens of campervans and caravans at the site in north Edinburgh.

Locals living in the area said that the initial group were no trouble, with problems only arising when a larger group arrived on the site more than a year and a half ago.

The local resident said that although anti-social behaviour by the travellers appears to have all but stopped in the past week, he and fellow locals are angry at “a total lack of action” to remove the travellers, and questioned whether this would be the same situation elsewhere in the city.

He said: “Thankfully there hasn’t been any further fires this week, as there has been a fair bit of fly-tipping dumped on the site. And there seems to have been a pause in anti-social behaviour on the site - kids on the bikes and general hullabaloo. So that’s good, for the moment. Hopefully it’s not the calm before the storm.

“The feedback from local residents here is that there is a total lack of action from the Scottish Government to secure the site in a safe and appropriate manner. Or is it because it’s Granton, imagine if this was Stockbridge?

“Local councillors and private landlords across the city are faced with the same situation but they don’t seem to take months and years to do anything. It’s normally days or weeks before travellers are moved on.

“Some travellers appear to have moved on from the site in the past week, but there are still 20/30 vehicles there. We just want action taken to move them on as soon as possible.”

Two photos of recent fires at the travellers site in Granton, taken by locals. | Submitted

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Ministers are committed to resolving the issues at the site in Granton and officials are working with partners including City of Edinburgh Council and Police Scotland to find a suitable and sustainable solution for all parties.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s (SFRS) local senior officer for Edinburgh, area commander David Dourley, said "We are aware of a number of incidents involving controlled burning at Waterfront Avenue in the Granton area of Edinburgh, and concerns raised by members of the local community.

"Our operations control staff continue to receive calls and where appropriate, despatch resources to the incident. Our response and incident management is intelligence-based and takes into account that, on some occasions, controlled burning is reported. SFRS remain an active partner in supporting a multi-agency partnership approach relating to this matter.

"Where we receive repeat emergency calls about an instance of controlled burning, the appropriate emergency resource will be mobilised, as has been the case previously at Waterfront Avenue.

“As with attending any emergency incident, the SFRS Incident Commander will conduct a dynamic risk assessment of the situation taking account of the safety of our crews, environmental impact and impact on the surrounding community.

"We will continue to support and work with partners in relation to these incidents of this nature in the Waterfront Avenue area."