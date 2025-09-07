Fire crews rush to well developed fire in derelict West Lothian building

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a former doctor's surgery in West Lothian after a well-developed fire broke out this afternoon.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were first alerted to a fire at an unused building on Ash Grove at around 3.20pm on Sunday, September 7.

There are no reported casualties and local residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke in the area.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 3.20pm on Sunday, September, 7 to reports of a fire affecting a derelict building on Ash Grove in Blackburn.

“Operations Control mobilized four fire appliances and a high reach appliance to the scene and crews are working to extinguish the fire. There are no reported casualties.

“Due to smoke in the area, we advise that local residents keep their windows and doors closed.”