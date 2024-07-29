Fire engulfs building at industrial estate on Grange Road in Livingston - drivers urged to avoid the area
Six fire engines and a high reach appliance were mobilised by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service shortly after 11.30am. The building on Grange Road was evacuated and there are no reported casualties. Fire crews remain at the scene.
Police Scotland said: “Road closures are in place around Houston Industrial Estate, Livingston following reports of a fire around 11.50am this morning. There are no reports of injuries and anyone who resides in the area is asked to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution due to smoke.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.34am on Monday, 29 July, to reports of well-developed fire within a commercial building at Houston Industrial Estate on Grange Road, Livingston.
"Operations Control mobilised six fire engines and a high reach appliance to the scene. The building was evacuated and there are no reported casualties. Crews remain in attendance at the scene.”
