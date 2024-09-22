Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The City of Edinburgh Council will begin works to improve roads, pavements and drainage in the capital’s Old Town.

The works, which aim to improve walking and road conditions between Castlehill and George IV Bridge and Upper Bow, will get underway on Monday, September 23.

The council said the works form part of a 10-month project which is expected to be complete by July next year and will enhance road safety and includes the reconstruction of the existing natural stone setts.

Roadworks in Edinburgh's Lawnmarket will begin on Monday, September 23 | Google Maps

The project will be carried out in four phases and will see some areas close to traffic but access for pedestrians and emergency services vehicles will be maintained at all times. There are no expected changes to bus services during phase 1. Temporary parking restrictions will be introduced with on-street signage providing details of specific restrictions.

The four phases will run consecutively with a temporarily stop during the busy festive period to minimise disruption. Works are expected to take place Mondays to Saturdays between 7.30am and 5pm. Eastbound traffic will be maintained during phase 1, but Lawnmarket will be closed to through traffic from December 2024.

Phase 1 - Upper Bow

September 23 - December 2024

The full length of Upper Bow will be closed to traffic. The Lawnmarket will continue to operate eastbound only.

Phase 2 - Lawnmarket roundabout area

December 2024 - February 2025

The road will be closed at the roundabout area of the Lawnmarket with no through route for vehicles. Access may still be available from George IV Bridge. Deliveries to Castlehill will be maintained via Ramsay Lane.

Phase 3 - Lawnmarket East half

March - April 2025

Road closures will be in place on the eastern half of Lawnmarket with no through route for vehicles. Local access to the western half and Castlehill can be obtained via Johnston Terrace.

Phase 4 - Lawnmarket West half

May - July 2025

Road closures will be in place on the western half of Lawnmarket with no through route for vehicles. Local access via Johnston Terrace - some access may be available from George IV Bridge.

Bus services

Bus operators have been informed and information detailing diversion routes will be provided at bus stops and on bus operators' websites. There will be no changes to current bus services during phase 1.

Deliveries and waste collection

Loading and servicing will continue using the current festival streets guidelines, 7pm to 10.30am daily, with access from Johnston Terrace. Outside of these times, and during later phases, access may be restricted to certain areas. Businesses should make sure that any suppliers and delivery companies who need access to their premises are aware of the work and current guidance. Council waste collections will continue as normal.

Support for businesses

Outdoor signage will be displayed to advertise that businesses are open as usual during the work. Business Gateway is running two free workshop sessions to help local businesses navigate the upcoming roadworks with confidence.

The free online and in-person sessions are designed to equip businesses with practical strategies to minimise disruption to their business and keep your customers visiting. You can sign up to attend a session by visiting the Business Gatewaywebsite.

The in-person event takes place on September 23 at Waverley Court between 6pm and 8pm. The online event takes place on October 8 between 6pm and 8pm. A council representative will also be on site during the works to monitor progress and provide assistance and information to residents and businesses.