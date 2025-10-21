Fish suppers for £6 helped South Queensferry takeaway raise nearly £4000 for charity

By Ian Swanson
Published 21st Oct 2025, 10:53 BST
A chip shop which slashed its prices for two days to raise money for charity has handed over nearly £4,000 to Lymphoma Action.

Graziona's takeaway in South Queensferry cut the price of a fish supper from £10.50 to just £6 to attract more customers - and once owners Graziano and Simona La Bella had covered their costs, everything else went to Lymphoma Action, the only UK charity dedicated to lymphoma, the fifth most common form of cancer.

Simona's mother Evelina died of a rare form of lymphoma in Italy in April.

The team at Graziano's takeaway South Queensferry - price cuts helped raised nearly £4,000 for Lymphoma Actionplaceholder image
The team at Graziano's takeaway South Queensferry - price cuts helped raised nearly £4,000 for Lymphoma Action | supplied

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The couple decided to stage the cut-price fundraising event in her memory and to help fund the charity's work supporting families affected by lymphoma.

The price reductions on October 9 and 10 saw chicken nuggets on sale for £3, a steak pie or smoked sausage supper for £5, 10-inch pizzas for £5.50 and a portion of chips for £2.

A total of £3,875.55 was raised for Lymphoma Action.

Simona said: "We are sincerely grateful to all the loyal customers, friends, and family who contributed to this great result and supported us and Lymphoma Action. It meant a lot to us."

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest news from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Related topics:Fish and chipsTakeaway
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice