Flight from Edinburgh Airport to New York diverts to Irish airport due to emergency on-board

A United Airlines flight from Edinburgh to New York City was diverted due to a technical issue.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 1:45 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The flight, which departed Edinburgh Airport at 11:05am this morning, made an abrupt turn while flying over the Atlantic.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh A1 crash: Driver fails roadside eyesight test after flipping car on th...

The Boeing aircraft sent out a Squawk 7700 code, which indicates that an emergency situation has taken place on board.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Shortly after 12pm, the New York-bound flight landed safely at Shannon Airport in Ireland, where it is being inspected.

A spokesperson for United Airlines said: “Our team at Shannon Airport is providing assistance to customers of United flight 37 (Edinburgh-New York/Newark) today which diverted to Shannon Airport to address a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at 12:13 pm (local time).

"Our maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft which is currently scheduled to depart from Shannon for New York/Newark at 2:00 pm (local time) today. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused.”

A United Airlines flight from Edinburgh to New York was diverted to Shannon Airport due to an emergency. (Picture: Wikimedia Commons.)
New YorkEdinburgh Airport