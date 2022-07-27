Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flight, which departed Edinburgh Airport at 11:05am this morning, made an abrupt turn while flying over the Atlantic.

The Boeing aircraft sent out a Squawk 7700 code, which indicates that an emergency situation has taken place on board.

Shortly after 12pm, the New York-bound flight landed safely at Shannon Airport in Ireland, where it is being inspected.

A spokesperson for United Airlines said: “Our team at Shannon Airport is providing assistance to customers of United flight 37 (Edinburgh-New York/Newark) today which diverted to Shannon Airport to address a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at 12:13 pm (local time).

"Our maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft which is currently scheduled to depart from Shannon for New York/Newark at 2:00 pm (local time) today. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused.”