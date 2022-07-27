The flight, which departed Edinburgh Airport at 11:05am this morning, made an abrupt turn while flying over the Atlantic.
The Boeing aircraft sent out a Squawk 7700 code, which indicates that an emergency situation has taken place on board.
Shortly after 12pm, the New York-bound flight landed safely at Shannon Airport in Ireland, where it is being inspected.
A spokesperson for United Airlines said: “Our team at Shannon Airport is providing assistance to customers of United flight 37 (Edinburgh-New York/Newark) today which diverted to Shannon Airport to address a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at 12:13 pm (local time).
"Our maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft which is currently scheduled to depart from Shannon for New York/Newark at 2:00 pm (local time) today. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused.”