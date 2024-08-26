Food Awards Scotland 2024: All restaurants from Edinburgh and the Lothians nominated in this year’s awards
Now in its 10th year, the annual awards are a ‘celebration of Scotland’s top culinary hot spots’ that recognise individuals across Scotland who provide ‘the country with the freshest of products and amazing delights’.
There are 25 categories ranging from Restaurant of the Year to Best Street Food as well as awards that recognise the finest vegetarian, vegan, and family restaurants. Finalists will attend the awards tonight (August 26) at the Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central.
A Spokesperson for Food Awards Scotland said: “We’re honoured to once again spotlight the country’s top food establishments and businesses, it can be hard to stand out. This year’s finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.
“These finalists reflect the resilience and creativity of countless chefs, producers, employees and managers who are always ensuring that locals and visitors eat well. We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”
Here are all the finalists from Edinburgh and the Lothians in the Food Awards Scotland 2024.
Restaurant of the Year
- Forage & Chatter (Edinburgh)
- Parrilla Argentinian Grill (Musselburgh)
- Hopetoun Bar & Bistro (Bathgate)
- Aizle (Edinburgh)
- Mazzoli Italian Kitchen (Haddington)
- The Table (Edinburgh)
- The Fishmarket (Edinburgh)
- Crolla’s Italian Kitchen (Musselburgh)
- Howies Restaurant (Edinburgh)
Takeaway of the year
- The Ranch (Edinburgh)
- Minato Sushi (Haddington)
- Bertie’s Proper Fish & Chips (Edinburgh)
- Go-Go’s Takeaway (Edinburgh)
- Greek Artisan Pastries (Edinburgh)
Gastro Pub of the Year
- The Black Agnes Gastropub (Dunbar)
- The Scran and Scallie (Edinburgh)
- Beetroot Bar & Grill (Bonnyrigg)
- The Lioness of Leith (Edinburgh)
- The Barony Bar (Edinburgh)
- The Sun Inn (Dalkeith)
- Bass Rock Bar Marine & Lawn Hotel (North Berwick)
Best of South Scotland
The Kitchin (Edinburgh)
Hotel Restaurant of the Year
- Black Agnes (Dunbar)
- Norton House Hotel & Spa (Newbridge)
- Champany Inn (Bathgate)
- Bass Rock Bar Marine & Lawn Hotel (North Berwick)
- The Balmoral (Edinburgh)
- The Sun Inn (Dalkeith)
- Hotel du Vin (Edinburgh)
Best Fish N’ Chips Establishment
- Pierinos (Edinburgh)
- Maurizio’s SQ Takeaway (South Queensferry)
- Bertie’s Proper Fish & Chips (Edinburgh)
- Lothian Fish and Chips (Edinburgh)
- Leisureland Fish & Chips (Bathgate)
- The Waterside Bistro (Haddington)
- Coia’s Fish & Chip Shop (Bathgate)
Deli of the Year
Craigie’s Farm Deli and Café (Queensferry)
Best Mediterranean Establishment
Kezban Mediterranean Restaurant (Edinburgh)
La Casa (Edinburgh)
Best Asian Restaurant
Tattu Edinburgh (Edinburgh)
Best World Cuisine
- Uwagboe’s Kitchen & Grill (Edinburgh)
- Nile Valley Cafe (Edinburgh)
- Parrilla Argentinian Grill (Musselburgh)
Best Vegetarian Establishment
- The Paradise Palms (Edinburgh)
- Hendersons (Edinburgh)
- Kalpna (Edinburgh)
- Novapizza (Edinburgh)
- Roseleaf (Edinburgh)
Best Seafood Establishment
- The Ship on The Shore (Edinburgh)
- The Lobster Pot (Linlithgow)
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
- Purslane Restaurant (Edinburgh)
- Rhubarb (Edinburgh)
Cookery School of the Year
- Edinburgh New Town Cookery School (Edinburgh)
- Krua Thai Cookery School (Edinburgh)
- The Larder (Livingston)
Dessert Outlet of the Year
- Heavenly Desserts (Edinburgh)
- The Little Parlour (Queensferry)
- McMoo’s Ice Cream Parlour (Bo’ness)
- Sweet Paradice Desserts (Edinburgh)
Best Street Food
Lazeez Street Food (Edinburgh)
Best Scottish Cuisine
Amber Restaurant (Edinburgh)
Asian Fusion Restaurant of the Year
Macau Kitchen (Edinburgh)
Vegan Restaurant of the Year
- Holy Cow (Edinburgh)
- Seeds For The Soul Ltd (Edinburgh)
- Sora Lella Vegan Restaurant (Edinburgh)
Family Restaurant of the Year
- Ye Olde Peacock Inn (Edinburgh)
- Giuliano’s on the Shore (Edinburgh)
- Loudons New Waverley (Edinburgh)
- Mr Basrai’s World Cuisines (Edinburgh)
- The Mercat Bar & Grill (Musselburgh)
Caterer of the Year
- Jo’s Kitchen (East Lothian)
- Food Creations (Bathgate)
