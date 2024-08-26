Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Around 70 restaurants and takeaways across Edinburgh and the Lothians have been nominated in this year’s Food Awards Scotland.

Now in its 10th year, the annual awards are a ‘celebration of Scotland’s top culinary hot spots’ that recognise individuals across Scotland who provide ‘the country with the freshest of products and amazing delights’.

There are 25 categories ranging from Restaurant of the Year to Best Street Food as well as awards that recognise the finest vegetarian, vegan, and family restaurants. Finalists will attend the awards tonight (August 26) at the Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Food Awards Scotland 2024 take place in Glasgow on August 26 | Google Maps

A Spokesperson for Food Awards Scotland said: “We’re honoured to once again spotlight the country’s top food establishments and businesses, it can be hard to stand out. This year’s finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.

“These finalists reflect the resilience and creativity of countless chefs, producers, employees and managers who are always ensuring that locals and visitors eat well. We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

Here are all the finalists from Edinburgh and the Lothians in the Food Awards Scotland 2024.

Restaurant of the Year

Forage & Chatter (Edinburgh)

Parrilla Argentinian Grill (Musselburgh)

Hopetoun Bar & Bistro (Bathgate)

Aizle (Edinburgh)

Mazzoli Italian Kitchen (Haddington)

The Table (Edinburgh)

The Fishmarket (Edinburgh)

Crolla’s Italian Kitchen (Musselburgh)

Howies Restaurant (Edinburgh)

Takeaway of the year

The Ranch (Edinburgh)

Minato Sushi (Haddington)

Bertie’s Proper Fish & Chips (Edinburgh)

Go-Go’s Takeaway (Edinburgh)

Greek Artisan Pastries (Edinburgh)

The Lioness of Leith in Edinburgh is shortlisted for the Gastro Pub of the Year Award | Google Maps

Gastro Pub of the Year

The Black Agnes Gastropub (Dunbar)

The Scran and Scallie (Edinburgh)

Beetroot Bar & Grill (Bonnyrigg)

The Lioness of Leith (Edinburgh)

The Barony Bar (Edinburgh)

The Sun Inn (Dalkeith)

Bass Rock Bar Marine & Lawn Hotel (North Berwick)

Best of South Scotland

The Kitchin (Edinburgh)

Hotel Restaurant of the Year

Black Agnes (Dunbar)

Norton House Hotel & Spa (Newbridge)

Champany Inn (Bathgate)

Bass Rock Bar Marine & Lawn Hotel (North Berwick)

The Balmoral (Edinburgh)

The Sun Inn (Dalkeith)

Hotel du Vin (Edinburgh)

The Nile Valley in Edinburgh is a finalist in the Best World Cuisine category | Google Maps

Best Fish N’ Chips Establishment

Pierinos (Edinburgh)

Maurizio’s SQ Takeaway (South Queensferry)

Bertie’s Proper Fish & Chips (Edinburgh)

Lothian Fish and Chips (Edinburgh)

Leisureland Fish & Chips (Bathgate)

The Waterside Bistro (Haddington)

Coia’s Fish & Chip Shop (Bathgate)

Deli of the Year

Craigie’s Farm Deli and Café (Queensferry)

Best Mediterranean Establishment

Kezban Mediterranean Restaurant (Edinburgh)

La Casa (Edinburgh)

Best Asian Restaurant

Tattu Edinburgh (Edinburgh)

The Balmoral in Edinburgh has been shortlisted for the Hotel Restaurant of the Year Award | Third Party

Best World Cuisine

Uwagboe’s Kitchen & Grill (Edinburgh)

Nile Valley Cafe (Edinburgh)

Parrilla Argentinian Grill (Musselburgh)

Best Vegetarian Establishment

The Paradise Palms (Edinburgh)

Hendersons (Edinburgh)

Kalpna (Edinburgh)

Novapizza (Edinburgh)

Roseleaf (Edinburgh)

Best Seafood Establishment

The Ship on The Shore (Edinburgh)

The Lobster Pot (Linlithgow)

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Purslane Restaurant (Edinburgh)

Rhubarb (Edinburgh)

Cookery School of the Year

Edinburgh New Town Cookery School (Edinburgh)

Krua Thai Cookery School (Edinburgh)

The Larder (Livingston)

Dessert Outlet of the Year

Heavenly Desserts (Edinburgh)

The Little Parlour (Queensferry)

McMoo’s Ice Cream Parlour (Bo’ness)

Sweet Paradice Desserts (Edinburgh)

Best Street Food

Lazeez Street Food (Edinburgh)

Best Scottish Cuisine

Amber Restaurant (Edinburgh)

Asian Fusion Restaurant of the Year

Macau Kitchen (Edinburgh)

Vegan Restaurant of the Year

Holy Cow (Edinburgh)

Seeds For The Soul Ltd (Edinburgh)

Sora Lella Vegan Restaurant (Edinburgh)

Family Restaurant of the Year

Ye Olde Peacock Inn (Edinburgh)

Giuliano’s on the Shore (Edinburgh)

Loudons New Waverley (Edinburgh)

Mr Basrai’s World Cuisines (Edinburgh)

The Mercat Bar & Grill (Musselburgh)

Caterer of the Year

Jo’s Kitchen (East Lothian)

Food Creations (Bathgate)