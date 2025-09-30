Plans have been approved by the council to turn a former Edinburgh city centre multi-level nightclub, where locals often got lost, into a new luxury spa.

The plans to convert the currently disused premises at Victoria Street, formerly occupied by Espionage nightclub, into a ‘destination spa’, were submitted by India Building Limited back in July, and approved on September 26.

The applicant successfully converted the upper floors of the building into Virgin Hotels in 2023, by connecting India Buildings with the tenement at 11-15 Victoria Street, constructing a sensitive new building on brownfield site facing the Cowgate and transforming the former Cowgatehead Church into a function space.

This latest accepted development seeks to build on the success of Virgin Hotels, by providing a “first-class spa experience”, accessible to the general public and hotel guests, with internal and minor external alterations needed at the Category A-Listed building.

The premises are currently unused, following the closure of the Espionage nightclub in 2019, a venue infamous for revellers losing their friends who had went to different floors to find a toilet and often couldn’t find their way back through the cavernous venue!

Some non-original fixtures and fittings from the nightclub use still remain and it is proposed to remove these, to help return the building built in 1864 closer to it’s original condition.

The applicant said: “The proposed application will allow the sustainable reuse of the existing floor space within the city centre of Edinburgh, allowing for the continued use of the listed building whilst preserving its character and historic interest.

“The works would not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the listed building or conservation area.”

The new spa will have it’s entrance on street level at Victoria Street (level 6), with the spa reception and treatment rooms on level five. More treatment rooms will be housed on level 4, along with changing facilities.

The proposed spa entrance is through an existing doorway located between the Commons Club entrance and the Strathberry retail unit. An existing stair leads guests down to the spa reception on level 5.

Wet spa facilities and staff facilities will be located on level 3, with the service access entrance, treatment rooms and plant/ storage space on level 2, the lowest level of the proposed new luxury spa.

The primary wet treatment areas will include a vitality pool, pool relaxation lounge, herbal steam rooms, a sauna and two plunge pools.

To allow the installation of the new vitality pool, a section of the existing level 3 floor will be removed. This includes two original timber beams, two original cast iron columns on level 3 and the two original cast iron columns below on level 2.

Approving the plans, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposal would not have a detrimental impact on any historical architectural features and would not adversely impact on the special architectural or historic interest of the listed building or its setting.

“The proposed changes represent minor alterations to the building. By virtue of their size, location and suitable materials, the works would not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the Old Town conservation area.

“There are no material considerations which outweigh this conclusion.”

A small section of floor in the centre of the site will be removed to allow the hotel lift shaft, which currently terminates at level 5 above, to continue down to level 2. This enables an accessible route to the treatment lobby from the hotel floors above.

Externally, on street level, the existing timber double storm doors with fanlight above are to be retained, with frames to remain painted black to match the adjacent retail units. The glazing in the fanlight is to be replaced with a discrete louvre for smoke extract of the existing stair. It is to be installed within the existing framing and painted black to match.

To the rear, some of the windows will be replaced with louvres to allow for ventilation of the primary spa spaces, whilst other windows will be replaced with timber sash and case windows to match the existing windows.

The majority of the rear elevation is concealed from view from the Cowgate by the new hotel building and the Edinburgh Central Library.

In the planning documents, the applicant added: “This listed building continues to be utilised effectively, and the spa facilities will continue to secure the future long-term viability of the building.

“The development is respective of listed building category and setting within the Old Town Conservation Area and World Heritage Site.

“The structural alterations required to construct the pool, extend the lift, remove a stair, replace an existing non-original stair and create a new opening in a wall do not adversely affect the special interest of the listed building.

“External alterations to the fanlight of an existing doorway on Victoria Street and replacing a limited number of windows with louvres to the rear of the building do not have a detrimental impact on the special characteristics of the conservation area or special interest of the listed building and it's setting.”

The applicant now has three years to begin work at 4 India Buildings, Victoria Street, with the application receiving no public comments on the council’s online planning portal.

No demolition nor development shall take place on the site until the applicant has secured the implementation of a programme of archaeological work.