Former Edinburgh MP organises 4 boxes of Tunnocks caramel wafers for Ukrainian soldiers on front line

By Ian Swanson
Published 21st Dec 2024, 04:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline of the country’s war with Russia will be getting supplies of Tunnock’s caramel wafers this Christmas season - thanks to former Edinburgh MP John Barrett.

Mr Barrett collected four boxes of the popular chocolate biscuits from the Tunnocks factory, donated by the company after he discovered they were a favourite among the soldiers.

The former Edinburgh West Liberal Democrat MP is a keen supporter of specialist Scottish charity Sunflower Scotland, which delivers aid direct to Ukraine’s frontline areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the plan to send a consignment of Tunnocks treats to Ukraine was hatched when Oleg Dmitriev, co-founder of the charity, called at his house to pick up a donation of clothes.

Former MP John Barrett collects a consignment of Tunnocks caramel wafers destined for the frontline in UkraineFormer MP John Barrett collects a consignment of Tunnocks caramel wafers destined for the frontline in Ukraine
Former MP John Barrett collects a consignment of Tunnocks caramel wafers destined for the frontline in Ukraine | supplied

Mr Barrett said: “I had collected 20 bag of T shirts and when Oleg was here we had a cup of tea and we had Tunnocks teacakes. He goes out regularly with stuff for the frontline and he said the last time he went he’d taken some Tunnocks caramel wafers.

“Then he was getting messages from the guys saying they were absolutely great, the boys loved them and could he bring over any more.

“So I emailed Tunnocks and the next day they phoned me and said could I go through before they close for Christmas and pick up four boxes.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oleg plans to set off on his next trip to Ukraine on Boxing Day, so will be taking the chocolate biscuits with him then and the soldiers will have them in time for New Year.

In October, Mr Barrett organised a Concert for Ukraine in Edinburgh’s St Cecilia’s Hall, featuring Ukrainian pianist Daria Golovchenko, who won the Edinburgh heat of Channel 4's The Piano, to raise money for Sunflower Scotland.

Related topics:EdinburghUkraine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice