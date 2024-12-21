Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline of the country’s war with Russia will be getting supplies of Tunnock’s caramel wafers this Christmas season - thanks to former Edinburgh MP John Barrett.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Barrett collected four boxes of the popular chocolate biscuits from the Tunnocks factory, donated by the company after he discovered they were a favourite among the soldiers.

The former Edinburgh West Liberal Democrat MP is a keen supporter of specialist Scottish charity Sunflower Scotland, which delivers aid direct to Ukraine’s frontline areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the plan to send a consignment of Tunnocks treats to Ukraine was hatched when Oleg Dmitriev, co-founder of the charity, called at his house to pick up a donation of clothes.

Former MP John Barrett collects a consignment of Tunnocks caramel wafers destined for the frontline in Ukraine | supplied

Mr Barrett said: “I had collected 20 bag of T shirts and when Oleg was here we had a cup of tea and we had Tunnocks teacakes. He goes out regularly with stuff for the frontline and he said the last time he went he’d taken some Tunnocks caramel wafers.

“Then he was getting messages from the guys saying they were absolutely great, the boys loved them and could he bring over any more.

“So I emailed Tunnocks and the next day they phoned me and said could I go through before they close for Christmas and pick up four boxes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oleg plans to set off on his next trip to Ukraine on Boxing Day, so will be taking the chocolate biscuits with him then and the soldiers will have them in time for New Year.

In October, Mr Barrett organised a Concert for Ukraine in Edinburgh’s St Cecilia’s Hall, featuring Ukrainian pianist Daria Golovchenko, who won the Edinburgh heat of Channel 4's The Piano, to raise money for Sunflower Scotland.