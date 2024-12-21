Former Edinburgh MP organises 4 boxes of Tunnocks caramel wafers for Ukrainian soldiers on front line
Mr Barrett collected four boxes of the popular chocolate biscuits from the Tunnocks factory, donated by the company after he discovered they were a favourite among the soldiers.
The former Edinburgh West Liberal Democrat MP is a keen supporter of specialist Scottish charity Sunflower Scotland, which delivers aid direct to Ukraine’s frontline areas.
And the plan to send a consignment of Tunnocks treats to Ukraine was hatched when Oleg Dmitriev, co-founder of the charity, called at his house to pick up a donation of clothes.
Mr Barrett said: “I had collected 20 bag of T shirts and when Oleg was here we had a cup of tea and we had Tunnocks teacakes. He goes out regularly with stuff for the frontline and he said the last time he went he’d taken some Tunnocks caramel wafers.
“Then he was getting messages from the guys saying they were absolutely great, the boys loved them and could he bring over any more.
“So I emailed Tunnocks and the next day they phoned me and said could I go through before they close for Christmas and pick up four boxes.”
Oleg plans to set off on his next trip to Ukraine on Boxing Day, so will be taking the chocolate biscuits with him then and the soldiers will have them in time for New Year.
In October, Mr Barrett organised a Concert for Ukraine in Edinburgh’s St Cecilia’s Hall, featuring Ukrainian pianist Daria Golovchenko, who won the Edinburgh heat of Channel 4's The Piano, to raise money for Sunflower Scotland.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.