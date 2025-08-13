A former empty landmark Edinburgh bank branch is set to be demolished to make way for nine new flats in Currie, after plans were approved despite five objections from locals.

Firstcall Trade Services submitted plans in March to transform the former Bank of Scotland branch at 158A Lanark Road West in Currie into nine new flats over three levels. The flats would be a mixture of one and two bedroom flats.

The plans include a rear communal garden, communal bins, a cycle store and four parking spaces with charging points, as well as the new flats.

The proposals were approved on August 7 by the council’s planning department, with the chief planning officer David Givan saying: “The proposed use of the site to provide nine flats is considered acceptable, making sustainable use of a brownfield site that is located in a location suitable to enable 20 minute neighbourhoods and local living for future residents at the site, whilst not compromising this for others living in the local area.

“No negative heritage, amenity, flooding or transport impacts are identified, and no unreasonable archaeology impact will occur, subject to conditions.

“The design of the flats is considered of good quality, subject to a condition regarding materials, and it has been demonstrated that the proposal will have due regard for the global climate and nature crisis, complying with the relevant design, sustainability and biodiversity policies of the Development Plan, subject to a condition regarding zero waste.

“The proposal complies with the Development Plan. No other material considerations identified outweigh this conclusion. It is therefore recommended that the application be granted, subject to conditions.”

The former bank branch, pictured shortly before it closed in November, 2016. | IHC Architecture Ltd

Among the conditions, details of a strategy for the re-use and recycling of materials on the site shall be submitted to and approved by the planning authority before development commences.

No demolition nor development shall take place on the site until the applicant has secured the implementation of a programme of archaeological work, and a detailed specification of all the proposed external materials shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the Planning Authority before work is commenced on site.

Finally, the 1.8 metre screen fence detailed in the approved plans reference shall be constructed in full prior to first occupation of flat one and thereafter retained.

The application received five representations in objection, 11 representations in support and one neutral representation. The neutral representations however raised material considerations in objection to the application.

The reasons for objecting included concerns about the location of bin storage, the loss of a commercial unit, traffic congestion, the design and height of the new building, and insufficient car parking provision.

While those in support highlighted the need for new homes in the area, making use of a derelict site, the attractive proposed building compared to existing, the benefit to the local community and the proposal is energy efficient.

The revised plans for the planned new residential block of flats in Currie. | IHC Architecture Ltd

The site is currently a vacant retail premises that previously served as the local branch of Bank of Scotland. It was built in the 1960s on the site of a former police station. The branch closed in November, 2016 and the building has remained unoccupied since.

The applicant gained planning approval in 2021 for a proposal that comprised of six flats above a commercial unit. However, after struggling to find a tenant for the commercial unit, the permission subsequently lapsed. This new approved application has no commercial unit.

In the planning documents, the applicant’s agent IHC Architecture Ltd said of the plans: “The layout of the proposed flatted block follows the established building line with the frontage matching the existing building.

“The footprint broadly follows the previously approved scheme with limited parking spaces offered on the front of the building, bin store on the pavement and cycle store to the rear along with a private garden.

“The building is set back at the south-west corner to respect the gable window of the neighbouring property.”

The applicant now has three years to carry out the demolition and construction works, with the above conditions attached.