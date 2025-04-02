Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been lodged to turn a vacant Edinburgh bank branch into 10 new flats.

Firstcall Trade Services wants to transform the former Bank of Scotland branch at 158A Lanark Road West in Currie into 10 new flats over three levels. The flats would be a mixture of one and two bedroom flats.

An artist's impression of the proposed new flats at 158A Lanark Road West in Currie, Edinburgh. | IHC Architecture Ltd

The site is currently a vacant retail premises that previously served as the local branch of Bank of Scotland. It was built in the 1960s on the site of a former police station. The branch closed in November, 2016 and the building has remained unoccupied since.

The applicant gained planning approval in 2021 for a proposal that comprised of six flats above a commercial unit. However, after struggling to find a tenant for the commercial unit, the permission subsequently lapsed.

The applicant submitted a new application to the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department for planning permission in principle on March 10 to develop the site for residential use, with 10 flats proposed and no commercial unit this time.

The former bank branch, pictured shortly before it closed in November, 2016. | IHC Architecture Ltd

In the planning documents, the applicant’s agent IHC Architecture Ltd said of the plans: “The layout of the proposed flatted block follows the established building line with the frontage matching the existing building.

“The footprint broadly follows the previously approved scheme with limited parking spaces offered on the front of the building, bin store on the pavement and cycle store to the rear along with a private garden.

“The building is set back at the south-west corner to respect the gable window of the neighbouring property.”

Detailed plans of the proposed new flats in Currie. | IHC Architecture Ltd

The current site is generally level and comprises of a single-storey building with feature render and stone gables with a gabled pitched roof with slate tiles. To the rear, the building has a single storey flat roof extension.

The proposals include a rear communal garden, communal bins, a cycle store and four parking spaces with charging points, as well as the 10 new flats.