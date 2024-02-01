Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fourth person has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside an Edinburgh pub on Hogmanay.

Marc Webley, 38, died after being shot on West Granton Road at around 11.50pm on December 31. A 39-year-old was also taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 20-year-old man will tomorrow become the latest person to appear in court on charges related to the bloody incident. Grant Hunter, 32 and Emma McVie, 25, appeared on January 8 after being charged with Webley's alleged murder.

Police have charged a fourth person in connection with the death of Marc Webley in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The pair, who also faced charges of alleged assault and attempted murder of the injured man, were remanded. Another woman, aged 33, was arrested and charged before being released pending further inquiries.