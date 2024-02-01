Marc Webley: Investigation into Edinburgh shooting on Hogmanay sees fourth person charged
Webley, 38, died after being shot on West Granton Road.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A fourth person has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside an Edinburgh pub on Hogmanay.
Marc Webley, 38, died after being shot on West Granton Road at around 11.50pm on December 31. A 39-year-old was also taken to hospital.
A 20-year-old man will tomorrow become the latest person to appear in court on charges related to the bloody incident. Grant Hunter, 32 and Emma McVie, 25, appeared on January 8 after being charged with Webley's alleged murder.
The pair, who also faced charges of alleged assault and attempted murder of the injured man, were remanded. Another woman, aged 33, was arrested and charged before being released pending further inquiries.
The shooting took place outside The Anchor Inn and came just hours after Webley posted a video to social media calling on his enemies to 'come and get it'. He had spent 11 years in jail after being convicted of a gang-related shooting in 2005.